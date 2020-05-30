Tourists will be able to come to TRNC from July 1. conditions

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay announced the decisions of the Council of Ministers …

People who can enter TRNC:

Category 1: Citizens whose usual residence is TRNC can return from abroad as of June 1.

On entry enter quarantine. The costs will be covered by the state.

Most likely, a charter flight will be held on June 5-11-17. People in the same situation in the TC will be able to return for whatever reason they leave.

Category 2: Those who have a residence permit in the TRNC, even if they are not a TRNC citizen from 8 June.

Those who have a residence permit and a work permit can come from June 8. 14-day quarantine, cost of Quarantine will pay paid by the Resident.

Category 3: If the existing conditions continue, tourists will be able to come to the TRNC.

It will be important from which country those who will come as tourists from July 1.

There will be 2 separate lists according to the risk.

The Ministry of Health will request quarantine and PCR tests from countries with high risk. People from countries with low risk may not be quarantined to request PCR