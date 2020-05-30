CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Ministers made another statement, the CIU made another statement! Confusion ?

Education Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Ministers made another statement, the CIU made another statement! Confusion ? 1

The TRNC Council of Ministers made another statement.

The TRNC Council of Ministers announced in its statement that university students, who will come to TRNC as of July 1, will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

On the other hand, CIU (International University of Cyprus) declared that summer school classes will start on 9 July and students coming to TRNC do not have to quarantine for 14 days! 

CIU’s summer school announcement caused reactions on social media.

This statement of CIU and the TRNC Council of Ministers’ decision did not match.

Universities other than CIU in TRNC have opened their dormitories to students free of charge DURING THE QUARANTINE.

CIU announced that it would create “quarantine dormitories” in case of a quarantine situation

 

Ministers made another statement, the CIU made another statement! Confusion ? 2

Ministers made another statement, the CIU made another statement! Confusion ? 3

Related posts

Turkey slams tearing of its flag in European Parliament

CypriumNews Reporting

Trump knows Turkey’s concerns on Russian S-400: Erdogan

CypriumNews Reporting

Youtube fined $170M for breaching kids’ privacy

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More