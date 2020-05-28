Fine with temperatures at 29 C inland, possible showers tonight

It will be another fine day, a little cooler than yesterday, though locally there will be increased cloud at intervals, while winds will pick up, becoming moderate to strong.

Temperatures will rise to 29 C, around 27 on the east and south coasts, 23 C on the remaining coasts and around 20 C in the mountains.

Tonight, there will be intervals of fine weather and intervals of cloud, while after midnight there will be isolated showers on the west and north coasts, with the possibility also of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will fall to 12 C inland, around 16 C on the west coast, around 15 C on the remaining coasts and around 6 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly fine although locally there will be increased cloud at intervals which early in the morning may lead to isolated showers with the possibility also of thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly fine but at intervals there will be locally increased cloud which on Saturday may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms early in the afternoon in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels on Friday, except for inland and in the mountains where there will be a small drop and will range overall below the seasonal average. They will edge up slightly on Sunday, but remaining below the seasonal average.