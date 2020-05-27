TRNC: Gyms Re-open today

TRNC COVID-19 measures are being gradually lifted … Accordingly,

gyms will be opened today.

Many sectors remained closed for about two months, and the first step in the opening was taken on May 11 with the start of the takeaway service of the restaurants.

Places such as restaurants, cafeterias, patisseries, internet cafes, coffee and bars were opened on 20 May, and playgrounds were opened on 22 May.

The ban on collective worship was lifted with the prayer performed on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Casinos, hotels, bet offices and tattoo parlors will open as of June 1st. Culture and art events can also be held from this date.

As of June 1, individual sports branches will be launched.

If the conditions continue like this, the wedding halls will be opened as of July 1.

It is still forbidden to go out on the street from 00.00 to 06.00 in the middle of the night.

people who venture out are required to wear masks.