South Cyprus: No new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Covid-19

There were no new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Wednesday the Health Ministry said, only the second time of zero cases since the start of the outbreak here on March 9

The first time Cyprus had recorded no new coronavirus cases was on Saturday.

The ministry said that a total of 2,640 tests were carried out on Wednesday as follows:

  • 539 tests from the programme for 10,000 employees in hair salons and catering establishments
  • 1069 tests from the programme for 20,000 pupils, teachers and school staff
  • 106 tests from the programme of 20,000 employees in the retail sector and construction
  • 91 tests from tracing of confirmed cases
  • 102 tests from referrals from personal doctors and special health groups through the public health centres
  • 316 tests from hospital labs
  • 209 tests from repatriates
  • 208 tests from private initiative

The total number of positive cases remains at 939.

At 3 pm there were five coronavirus patients in Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. One patient was discharged.

There are three intubated patients at the ICU of Nicosia Hospital.

Cyprus recorded its first two cases on March 9. Positive cases have been recorded for every day since then with the exception of May 23,  although the number has been consistently in single digits since April 29. The highest number recorded on a single day was 58 on April 1.

