Özersay: Do not despair, these hard days will pass

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay visited the Kyrenia outdoor market,

which could not start actively due to some difficulties last week, and met with citizens, producers and tradesmen.

Özersay, who also did some shopping at the market, “The market place is not as crowded as before, but it will get better. Do not despair, these difficult days will pass. ”

Emphasizing that the government will take some steps to make the market busy again.

Deputy Prime Minister Özersay said, “We will support each other and we will overcome these hard times.”

Kıbrıs Gazetesi