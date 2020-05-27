Özersay and Amcaoğlu did not know that the protocol would be signed

The Economic and Financial Cooperation protocol signed between TRNC and TR

Kudret Özersay, as well as the Minister of Finance, Mature Amcaoğlu did not know that the protocol would be signed and that he was very angry he was not informed.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, who held the signing ceremony of the Economic and Financial Affairs Protocol signed by Vice President of the Republic of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, annoyed his partner Kudret Özersay and Finance Minister Olgun Amcaoğlu. It was claimed that Tatar went alone to the signing ceremony in order to gain political points by eliminating Kudret Özersay, whom he saw as rival in the presidential elections to be held in October.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay was not invited to the signing ceremony and was not informed that the protocol would be signed.

Minister of Finance Olgun Amcaoğlu did not know that the protocol will be signed and was very angry about being informed later. Some sources from the finance circles emphasized that, after the signing ceremony, Mature Amcaoğlu was very upset and angry at this situation.