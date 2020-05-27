Mainly fine today, showers possible later this week

Today will be mainly fine although from midday and early in the afternoon there will be increased local cloud, mainly in the mountains and in the west.

Winds will be moderate becoming strong in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 32 C inland, around 30 C on the south and east coasts, around 27 C on the north coast, around 25 C on the west coast and 24 C in the higher mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine although in the west, north and in the mountains there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland and on the north coast, around 16 C on the remaining coasts and 10 C in the mountains.

Thursday will see increased cloud at intervals. There may be isolated showers late at night in the west.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms are forecast on Friday, mainly in the west and in the mountains.

On Saturday at midday and early in the afternoon, local increased cloud may lead to isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will edge down on Thursday, remaining at the same levels on Friday. They will rise slightly on Saturday but will remain below average for the time of year.