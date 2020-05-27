As a Federalist European who wants to unite Cyprus and live together in peace.

On May 26, 2019, for the first time in history, Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots have accomplished a common political success.

Prof. Dr. Niyazi Kızılyürek was elected to the European Parliament.

Kızılyürek made history as the first Turkish Cypriot European Parliament Member.

In a written statement on his first year of being elected to the European Parliament,

Kızılyürek; He explained the work he has done so far under three priorities, which he identified as bringing the two communities closer together, bringing the EU to the Turkish Cypriots, bringing the Turkish Cypriots closer to the EU, and fighting Human Rights, Democracy and Justice.

Niyazi Kızılyürek, Member of the European Parliament, is a Federalist European in the European Parliament who wants to unite Cyprus the two communities to live together in peace. Human Rights, Democracy,

In his statement, Kızılyürek stated that he started to work actively in Brussels as of September 2019 and that he started working to make Turkish a European language as the first job.

In his first speech in the European Parliament, AP member Kızılyürek, who started his speech with the words “My mother tongue is Turkish, one of the two official languages ​​of the Republic of Cyprus that I am a member of, but I cannot speak to you in this language, because Turkish is not the official language”.

Stating that the office opened in northern Nicosia on October 11 increased the visibility of Turkish Cypriots in Europe, Kızılyürek said that the presence of a Parliament’s office in the north, when Cyprus became an EU member. He explained my mission to bring my office in the north closer to the EU with the Turkish Cypriots to be used by the European Union Institutions to contact the Turkish Cypriots.

On March 20, Martin Schirdewan and his accompanying European Parliamentary delegation would meet with Turkish Cypriots in my northern office, but we had to postpone the meeting until a later date because of the COVID-19 Pandemic ”.

Kızılyürek also provided information on his attempts to prepare an aid package for the Turkish Cypriots from the European Union to combat the economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic; “I promptly submitted an urgent question to the European Commission and put forward the situation of the Turkish Cypriot economy by writing a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. I reminded her that Turkish Cypriots, who are EU citizens, cannot benefit from European Union funds directly because the EU acquis is suspended in the north.

I explained that the situation is urgent and that the European Commission’s preparation of an urgent economic and social aid package is essential for Turkish Cypriots to survive these difficult days.

On the one hand, I attempted to provide political support from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU in this direction, and on the other hand I started to discuss with the European Commission officials how this aid could be implemented in the fastest and most efficient way.

The emergency economic support package was thus formed and announced by the European Commission on 13 May. This process demonstrated how seriously a European Parliament struggling in this direction was.