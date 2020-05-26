CypriumNews

Turkish Airlines announced flight rules

Turkey Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
General Manager Bilal Ekşi explained some of the rules of THY, which will start with flights on June 5:

Passengers will be taken to the plane according to announcement order, there will be no queues and contact in the corridors, small handbags, not hand luggage, will be allowed.

Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi announced some rules to be applied within the scope of coronavirus measures at Turkish Airlines (THY), which will start flying again on June 5th.

Ekşi shared the following on his social media account: “Now it’s time to prepare for the flight. There is no hand luggage on flights, only a small handbag. No queues and contact in the corridors. Put on your mask. Have a spare mask with you to change every four hours. Keep your social distance, pay attention to this wherever possible, and reasonable.

Pay attention to hygiene, hand washing and travel using online transactions as much as possible. ”

First flights from Turkey to TRNC On June 1

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
