TRNC: A total of 57 tests were done, no positive cases!

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 57 and no positive case was found.

Minister Pilli announced today that the Covid-19 tests were carried out to cases going to the Hospital Polyclinics and to those under surveillance in quarantine hotels.

26 May 2020 Covid-19 general situation is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 57

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 31.120

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no