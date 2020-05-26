Ryanair says to resume flights to South Cyprus on July 1

Ryanair said on Tuesday that it will offering daily flights to Cyprus from July 1. It also launched a seat sale for travel in July and August.

In an announcement, the airline said it plans to operate 40% of its normal July flight schedule. It follows Spain’s decision to remove travel and visitor restrictions from 1 July, mirroring earlier plans announced by Italy, Cyprus, Greece, and Portugal to reopen their hotels and beaches for the key July-August family holiday season.

“Ryanair will be offering daily flights from countries all over Northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland, Germany to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus from 1 July,” it said.

To celebrate the lifting of these travel restrictions across Europe, Ryanair has launched a seat sale for travel in July & August with fares starting from just €29.99 one way, but these seats must be booked by midnight Thursday 28 May, it added.

Ryanair’s CEO Eddie Wilson said: “After 4 months of lockdown, we welcome these moves by Governments in Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus to open their borders, remove travel restrictions and scrap ineffective quarantines. Irish and British families, who have been subject to lockdown for the last 10 weeks, can now look forward to booking their much-needed family holiday to Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and other Mediterranean destinations, for July & Aug before the schools return in September.

Ryanair will be offering up to 1,000 daily flights from 1 July, and we have a range of low fare seat sales, perfect for that summer getaway, which we know many parents and their kids will be looking forward to as we move out of lockdown and into the school holidays.

All Ryanair flights will operate with new health guidelines in place, which will require all passengers (and Ryanair crews) to wear face masks at all times in the airport terminals and onboard our aircraft, in compliance with EU guidelines, he added.

“We look forward to welcoming millions of Ryanair passengers and their families back on board, and flying them on holiday as Europe’s economies begin to recover from these difficult recent lockdowns, which have been so successful in reversing the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” he concluded.