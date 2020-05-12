TRNC: “Total 1003 tests have been done in the TRNC today, no positive cases”

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 3 thousand and no positive case was found.
Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 11, 2020 is as follows:
“Number of Tests Performed Today: 1003
Number of Positive Cases detected today: none
Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-1
Number of Cases Lost Today – no
Total Number of Tests Performed- 25,057
Total Number of Cases- 108
Heal and Total
Number of Discharged Cases – 104
Number of Cases Under Treatment
Total Number of Lost Patients- 4
Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no
