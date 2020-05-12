CypriumNews

TRNC: “Total 1003 tests have been done in the TRNC today, no positive cases”

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Dr Ali Pilli

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 3 thousand and no positive case was found.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 11, 2020 is as follows:

“Number of Tests Performed Today: 1003

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-1

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 25,057

Total Number of Cases- 108

Heal and Total

Number of Discharged Cases – 104

Number of Cases Under Treatment

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

Kaynak: “1003 test yapıldı, pozitif vaka yok”

