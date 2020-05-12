TRNC: Özersay: Schools are closed until 30 June

Kudret Özersay has said that formal education schools will be closed until 30 June advised by the Science Committee of the Ministry of Health.

The Council of Ministers made a decision on this issue.

This school period has actually ended.

Studies on the make-up exams of the Ministry of National Education continue.

There are many dimensions like college exams, make-up exams, university exams, and high school entrance exams. The Ministry of Education is working on how to conduct exams in consultation with the Ministry of Health.

With the average it will be possible to pass the class. The Ministry of Education is working on formulas that will reduce taking exams.