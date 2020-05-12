TRNC: decisions of the Council of Ministers

Decisions of the Council of Ministers;

1. The curfew will continue until 1 June.

2. The partial curfew on Sundays will be lifted on 18 May.

3. On Sundays, restriction to only allow markets, petrol station and pharmacies is removed. All businesses will be open.



From May 18th;

4. – Individual boats are opened for personal use in marinas.

5. – Individual sports activities and exercises are free in sports fields and sports fields.

6. – In the hiking parks, individual walking activities can be done.

7. – Picnic areas and playgrounds are closed until 1 June.

8. – It is free to engage in sports activities in picnic areas and green areas.

9. Schools and educational institutions remain closed until 30 June. This school period is closed in terms of education. Only the Ministry of Education, which consults with the Ministry of Health regarding graduates, make-up off exams and college exams, will make the necessary decisions.

10. As of May 20; Barbers and hairdressers will only be open for haircuts and hair care. Services such as beard cutting, manicure pedicure etc. will not be provided.

11. Market places will be open from 17 May. Including municipalities and open-air ones. How the benches will be sorted, the entrances and exits will be carried out within the framework of the rules to be determined with the Municipalities.

12. On 18 May, mobile sellers will be able to sell

13. After 18 May, the ban on visiting ruins is also lifted. Historical and tourist places can be visited.

14. All social events and collective activities are prohibited until 1 June.

15. Closed businesses and businesses not mentioned above will be banned until 1 June.

16. In the context of previous travels, only permits for health and funeral entrants are opened to all persons whose usual residence is TRNC as of June 1. These entries will take place within the framework of the quarantine rule for 14 days.

17. Entries to be made under other conditions

18. The issue of fixing the exchange rate has not yet been decided. the exchange rate will be fixed in rents and some other applications.

19. The 90-day decision on checks was clarified. It will disappear on August 3.

20. Some necessary precautions have been taken to extend the driving license and expired driving license and student license.