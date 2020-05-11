TRNC: Work should begin to reopen the Boarders

Statement by the TRNC Chamber of Commerce

On 29 February 2020, after the decision of the “Republic of Cyprus” officials to close some unilateral crossing gates as a precaution against the Covid-19 epidemic, the TRNC government firstly closed some border gates as a precaution and then the whole border (air, land, sea) closed. Societies on both sides of the country fell into panic and fear and started to take their own measures. In this process, all the problems caused by the borders being closed were completely ignored and these problems remained unresolved as they were.

we know that the Bi-communal Health Committee held some meetings and cooperated in several areas.

However, the problems caused by the borders being closed still continue to show their effects. Opening the borders will make a significant contribution to the period of mutual overcoming and recovery of the economic crisis. As a result, the fact that the borders remain closed has great harm to both communities. Based on the fact that tourism will improve at a very limited level in the forthcoming period due to reasons such as the absence of international flights and the countries are still closed, it is obvious that we will be in a very difficult situation if the land borders remain closed.

On the other hand, no positive steps have been taken towards the difficulties of our citizens who have gone to the South for education, health and work purposes. Although these seem insignificant at a point where everything stops, 1500 employees have had problems with their families for months and still continue to do so. Many of them could not get support because they were not in the social security system. Despite the information that Southern Cyprus said TCs could benefit from some of the support packages in this area, it also fell to the newspapers where there were difficulties in their practical applications.

For this reason, we find it very beneficial for both communities to discuss how and when the border gates will be reopened by giving up attitudes towards sovereignty games, small economic interests, political power demonstrations, and similar meaningless and non-beneficial, completely internal public opinion.

We demand that the process be planned from today.

First of all, the Bi-communal Health Committee, with the initiative of the Presidency, should determine what will be the safest conditions in terms of health together with their interlocutors, and the health measures to be taken in transitions.

Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should determine on this matter as soon as possible and share them both with the public and the relevant authorities.

The precautions taken due to the epidemic were accepted without much reaction in the communities.

However, in this period when the process evolves into a “new beginning”, there is a need to redefine and regulate the needs of the two communities in a way that is fast, scientific, free from politics and does not worsen inter-communal relations.

An attitude that is not mind-blowing in the upcoming Presidential elections and that takes care of the health and economic needs of the two communities should be urgently put forward and planned through mutual consultations.

Otherwise, the price will be very heavy. There is a need to redefine and regulate the needs of the two communities in a way that does not worsen inter-communal relations and is free of politics.

Note: The text above will be shared with the TRNC authorities as well as with the UN, EU and the South of the subject.