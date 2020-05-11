TRNC: Scientific Board: Schools to not open before 15 June

Minister of Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu announced that the Science Board has completed its report on opening schools and submitted it to the ministry.

The Scientific Committee made the decision that “schools should not be opened yet, they expect after June 15 and re-evaluated at the beginning of June”.

Minister of National Education and Culture Çavuşoğlu said that the report will be discussed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday. He stated that it is not right to say anything before the meeting.

“We made our preparations according to the prospects of opening schools and not opening at all,” said Çavuşoğlu, on Monday, that the officials of the Turkish Cypriot Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEOS) will be asked about how to proceed in education.