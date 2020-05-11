CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: Scientific Board: Schools to not open before 15 June

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
TRNC Schools

Minister of Education and Culture Nazım Çavuşoğlu announced that the Science Board has completed its report on opening schools and submitted it to the ministry.

The Scientific Committee made the decision that “schools should not be opened yet, they expect after June 15 and re-evaluated at the beginning of June”.

Minister of National Education and Culture Çavuşoğlu said that the report will be discussed at the meeting of the Council of Ministers on Monday. He stated that it is not right to say anything before the meeting.

“We made our preparations according to the prospects of opening schools and not opening at all,” said Çavuşoğlu, on Monday, that the officials of the Turkish Cypriot Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEOS) will be asked about how to proceed in education.

Related posts

Pilli: 1875 tests, no positive case

CypriumNews Reporting

Young Man Admits he Murdered Friend at Kordonboyu

CypriumNews Reporting

New police chief sworn in, apologises for handling of dissappearances

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More