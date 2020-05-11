TRNC: Gradual normalisation continues

Within the framework of the Coronavirus epidemic measures, restaurants, cafes, patisseries, pastry shops, and fast food outlets across the country, which have been closed since 14 March 2020, are starting to provide delivery and takeaway services today (11th May).

Only workplaces where employees have had the COVID-19 test and the test results are negative will be able to provide these services, which will only be in the form of “takeaway” and “delivery”. Customers will not be served at shops and restaurants