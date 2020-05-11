CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: Gradual normalisation continues

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Paket Service

Within the framework of the Coronavirus epidemic measures, restaurants, cafes, patisseries, pastry shops, and fast food outlets across the country, which have been closed since 14 March 2020, are starting to provide delivery and takeaway services today (11th May).

Only workplaces where employees have had the COVID-19 test and the test results are negative will be able to provide these services, which will only be in the form of “takeaway” and “delivery”. Customers will not be served at shops and restaurants

Related posts

Akıncı met with Lute

CypriumNews Reporting

Ex-British intelligence officer found dead in Istanbul

CypriumNews Reporting

5 Mayors from TRNC attended the General Assembly of Cittaslow in Italy

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More