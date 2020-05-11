CypriumNews

TRNC: A working group has been created to plan the economy

With the instruction of Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, following the COVID-19 epidemic,  a working group has been created, which will carry out studies on planning in the economy, to make evaluations and create a road map.

According to the Prime Ministry statement, as well as the SPO (State Planning Organisation) Undersecretary and Directors, private sector representatives attended and Prof. Dr. Ali Bıçak also participated as an academician in the working group.

Tatar, who participated for a while in the working group meeting, which was held for the first time at the SPO, was informed about the work to be carried out and the way to be followed, and views were exchanged.

