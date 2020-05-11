CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

TRNC: 171 people violated the curfew

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
TRNC Police and Curfew

According to the information obtained from the Police Press Officer, within the scope of the curfew, during the week-long  inspections carried out by the police between May 04 and 11, 2020 (until 06:00)  ;

A total of 38 people were partial and 133 were after 21:00 at night, a total of 171 people violated the curfew,

3 workplaces were kept open despite the ban, and a total of 102 people who went out on the streets did not wear masks and 1 person did not comply with the quarantine rules.

All were arrested and Charged.

During the inspections carried out by the police across the country between 10 – 11 May 2020 (until 06:00);

It was determined that a total of 52 people, partial of 38 people, and 14 people after 21:00 at night violated the curfew, and 1 person who went out was not wearing a mask despite the ban.

All were arrested and Charged.

 

Related posts

Lute will meet Anastasiadis on November 16th

CypriumNews Reporting

109 terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s op in N Syria

CypriumNews Reporting

Despite loveless marriage, NATO to keep Turkey close

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More