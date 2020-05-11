TRNC: 171 people violated the curfew

According to the information obtained from the Police Press Officer, within the scope of the curfew, during the week-long inspections carried out by the police between May 04 and 11, 2020 (until 06:00) ;

A total of 38 people were partial and 133 were after 21:00 at night, a total of 171 people violated the curfew,

3 workplaces were kept open despite the ban, and a total of 102 people who went out on the streets did not wear masks and 1 person did not comply with the quarantine rules.

All were arrested and Charged.



During the inspections carried out by the police across the country between 10 – 11 May 2020 (until 06:00);

It was determined that a total of 52 people, partial of 38 people, and 14 people after 21:00 at night violated the curfew, and 1 person who went out was not wearing a mask despite the ban.

All were arrested and Charged.