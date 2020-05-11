CTP-AKEL published Joint Statement

Our parties urge to strengthen the common cooperation and solidarity between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots at all levels, in order to counter all problems arising from the situation with the coronavirus pandemic.



First of all, we express the importance of our solidarity with all health workers who struggle against pandemic from one end of Cyprus to the other.

At the same time, we greet the patience and responsible attitude of all Cypriots in complying with the restrictive measures that must be implemented to effectively counteract the pandemic.



Regarding the current restrictive measures, it is a fact that we face many problems in both communities every day.

We greet the efforts put forward for the solution of these problems and especially the work of the Bi-communal Health Technical Committee.

In addition, we believe that this cooperation should be strengthened and long-term and stable cooperation mechanisms should be developed especially in issues related to the health of the island residents.





We believe that in the coming period when restrictive measures will be lifted, it is necessary to address the issues that concern both communities together in detail.

These are issues related to working life, transitions through the Green Line, health checks, and medical information, drug and equipment sharing.

Also, as long as the barricades are closed, it is imperative to find an immediate solution in the south of the island so that Turkish Cypriot laborers can return to their jobs and Turkish Cypriot students.



In this context, we believe that all Checkpoints should be opened and crossing should be allowed bilaterally in the coming period when the conditions will allow.

Of course, control should be provided against the spread of the coronavirus for the onset of Crossings, and the necessary health checks should also be carried out at the initial stage.



Our parties undertake to work for more concrete suggestions on the above issues in the upcoming period.



The fate of all Cypriots is common. The only way to solve problems is cooperation and solidarity. In this way, we lay the foundations for the future of a United Federal Cyprus.