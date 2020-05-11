Airline companies have started selling tickets to Ercan, Larnaca and Paphos

Airline companies have started selling tickets to Cyprus from abroad. Turkish Airlines has been booking tickets for Ercan-Istanbul since 28 May. International airline companies also sell tickets for Larnaca and Paphos as of June 1st.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, it is not yet clear when the airports, crossing points and ports where the entry and exit stops will be opened.

Since May 28, Turkish Airlines and Anadolu Jet opened ticket sales online for flights to Ercan Airport. There is no activity yet on Pegasus Airlines’ own official page.

Turkish Airlines Cyprus Manager Resul Baş, Pegasus Cyprus General Manager Zeki Ziya, Hoteliers Union President Dimağ Çağıner and Civil Aviation Department Manager Mustafa Sofi gave information to YENİDÜZEN.

THY Cyprus Manager Resul Baş: “THY Press Consultancy will provide the necessary information”

No official statement has been made yet from Turkish Airlines, which launched online flight services for Ercan. Turkish Airlines Cyprus Manager Resul Baş stated that official and health information about the flights will be made through Turkish Airlines.

Pegasus Cyprus General Manager Zeki Ziya:

“Countries give flight permits” Speaking to YENİDÜZEN about when the flights will start, Pegasus Cyprus General Manager Zeki Ziya said that it would not be very healthy to make a reservation in this process.

Stating that the epidemic process continues throughout the world, Ziya said, “At this stage, the flight permits are given by countries, not by aircraft companies.”

Turkish Airlines and Anadolu Jet have opened their reservations to Ercan since 28 May. ticket sales from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Ercan will start from the last day of May.

Istanbul-Ercan flights vary between 320 and 430 TL as one way.

The reservation for Izmir-Ercan flight is accepted for 28 May.

THY’s London (LGW) -Ercan flight is also open on 28 May and online tickets are sold for 1,980 TL one way per passenger.

From June 1, Turkish Airlines flights to London Gatwick – Ercan and London Stansted – priced between 1,200 and 1,900 TL (one way).

Sidney-Ercan 4 thousand to 5 thousand TL…

There is no warning due to the epidemic in the online ticket sales system. Turkish Airlines’ Sydney-Ercan ticket prices vary around 4 thousand and 5 thousand TL between 1-5 June.

Flights to Larnaca and Paphos

Wizz Air reservations for London (LGW) – Larnaca (LCA) flight from 244 TL on May 25; Easy Jet sells London Gatwick-Larnaka flight for 1 June at 1,153 TL. Ryanair, on the other hand, accepts reservations for London Stansted – Paphos flight from Berlin for 1,308 TL on May 30.

Especially Easy Jet seems to open nonstop flights to Cyprus as of June 1. London Luton – Paphos direct flight ticket reservations from 1 June at 837 TL. Flights from London to Paphos range between 900 TL and 1.200 TL.

Mustafa Sofi: “Airports close first, open last”

Civil Aviation Department Manager Mustafa Sofi said that the talks on how the flights will be in this new period after the epidemic continues with the ministry.

Stating that work is continuing with the Ministry of Tourism and negotiations about what can be done are still continuing, Sofi noted that there is no date determined for the opening.

Hoteliers Association President Dimağ Çağıner: “June 15 is foreseen

, occupancy is important for domestic tourism”

Stating that the efforts for the re-mobilization of tourism continue, Hoteliers Association President Dimağ Çağıner stated on Thursday that they will hold talks at the Ministry of Tourism regarding measures and things to do.

“Hotel occupancy rate is important for opening domestic tourism”

Underlining that domestic tourism, the opening of beaches and hotels are discussed and the occupancy rate of the hotels is not enough for domestic tourism, Çağıner said, “If the rules are determined, they can do this if they want to open their hotel for domestic tourism.

Opening large hotels to domestic tourism does not seem easy, in terms of occupancy rate. ”

June 15 predicted

Stating that many additional measures and training of personnel are essential, Dimağ Çağıner stated that the date for an opening for foreign and transit points is June 15.

Many studies had been done.