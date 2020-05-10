TRNC: “Total 980 tests have been done in the TRNC today, no positive cases”

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 980 and no positive case was found.

Minister Pilli explained that PCR tests were performed on people who had previously been investigated and that no positive case was found.

Minister Pilli said that the Covid-19 tests were conducted to

food sector employees across the country

Polyclinics of Gazi Magusa State Hospital

Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital

Girne Akçikcek Hospital.

Minister Pilli noted that the Covid-19 tests of the employees of all businesses that will apply on-site delivery and package service, which will start operating tomorrow, have been carried out.

Pilli once again emphasized that the use of hygiene rules, social distance and mask is important in this process and wished convenience to all businesses.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 10, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 980

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed- 24,044

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 103

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 1

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no