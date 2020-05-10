South Cyprus: One dies, six test positive to Covid-19

One person has died from Covid-19, a woman aged 73 at the Nicosia Hospital ICU with serious underlying conditions, but Covid-19 was determined to be the final cause of death.

This brings the total number of deaths of patients with Coronavirus to 22. For 16 of those, Covid-19 was found to be the final cause of death; 11 men and five women of average age 71 years.

According to the Health Ministry, another six have tested positive to the virus from 1393 tests, raising the total to 898 (including ten at the British Bases).

The results are:

None through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (228 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (229 tests today)

None from repatriations (237 tests today)

Two from private initiative (232 tests today)

Four from special health groups (93 tests)

None from testing of workers in retail and construction sites (374 tests today).

At 3 pm on Sunday, there were 11 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in good condition.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.