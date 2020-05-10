South Cyprus: 117 booked overnight for violating the lockdown order

Police booked 117 people from 6 pm on Saturday until 6 am on Sunday for violating the stay at home order compared to 105 the night before.
Police carried out a total of 3336 checks overnight to vehicles and pedestrians.
The checks per district:
Nicosia: 964 checks, 39 booked
Limassol: 980 checks, 32 booked
Larnaca: 357 checks, 18 booked
Paphos: 172 checks, 8 booked
Famagusta: 412 checks, 13 booked
Morphou: 239 checks, none booked
Police HQ traffic unit: 182 checks, 7 booked
MMAD: 30 checks, none booked
921 businesses and other facilities were also checked but no violations were found.