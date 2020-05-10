CypriumNews

South Cyprus: 117 booked overnight for violating the lockdown order

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Police booked 117 people from 6 pm on Saturday until 6 am on Sunday for violating the stay at home order compared to 105 the night before.

Police carried out a total of 3336 checks overnight to vehicles and pedestrians.

The checks per district:

Nicosia: 964 checks, 39 booked

Limassol: 980 checks, 32 booked

Larnaca: 357 checks, 18 booked

Paphos: 172 checks, 8 booked

Famagusta: 412 checks, 13 booked

Morphou: 239 checks, none booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 182 checks, 7 booked

MMAD: 30 checks, none booked

921 businesses and other facilities were also checked but no violations were found.

