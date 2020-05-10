CypriumNews

Mainly fine, temperature at 31 C inland

Weather Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
Today will be mainly fine with temperatures reaching 31 C inland, 27 C in the South and East coasts, 24 C in the North and West coasts and 23 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with sparse fog and low clouds likely to occur around dawn in the South and East coasts. Temperatures will drop to 13 C inland, 14 C on the coast and 9 C in the mountains.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will not shift significantly on Monday but are expected to gradually edge up by Wednesday to remain above average for the time of year.

