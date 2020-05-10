91-year-old Turkish Cypriot defeats coronavirus

Nazım Akaner, a 91-year-old Cypriot community member who lives in London, has won his fight with Covid-19.

Akaner, who had a serious heart surgery last year and stayed in intensive care for a long time, was also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure.

As it is known, special precautions are taken all over the world by stating that people over 65 are in high risk group.

However, it is especially emphasized by specialists that people with chronic conditions such as sugar, heart and blood pressure are in high risk group and it is very difficult to get rid if they get sick.

Akaner, who migrated from Nicosia to England when he was 18, settled in London and made his living by taxi driving, never broke his relationship with Cyprus. Akaner, who bought a house in the Girne Boğaz, goes to Cyprus at every opportunity.

After his recovery, Nazım Akaner, who met with his daughter Suzzanne Akaner Handleigh (52) and said “I am very happy because I have a daughter like you”, will stay with his daughter when discharged from the North Middlesex Hospital where he is being treated.