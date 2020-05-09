South Cyprus: One tests positive to Covid-19, total now 892

One more person tested positive to Covid-19 from a total of 1978 tests, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total to 892 (including 10 at the British Bases).

The results are:

None through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (no tests today)

None from public hospital labs (161 tests today)

None from repatriations (351 tests today)

One from private initiative (657 tests today)

None from special health groups (51 tests)

None from the testing of workers in retail and construction sites (758 tests today).

At 3 pm on Saturday, there were 10 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition.

There are five intubated patients in ICUs, four at Nicosia Hospital, and one at Limassol Hospital. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are four confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.