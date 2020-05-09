South Cyprus: 105 booked overnight for violating lockdown decree

Police booked 105 people from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday for violating the stay at home order, a sharp rise compared to 62 the night before.
Police carried out a total of 3160 checks overnight to vehicles and pedestrians.
The checks per district:
Nicosia: 1036 checks, 37 booked
Limassol: 662 checks, 32 booked
Larnaca: 409 checks, 11 booked
Paphos: 850 checks, 21 booked
Famagusta: 337 checks, 3 booked
Morphou: 217 checks, none booked
Police HQ traffic unit: 91 checks, 1 booked
MMAD: 39 checks, none booked
481 businesses and other facilities were also checked but no violations were found.