South Cyprus: 105 booked overnight for violating lockdown decree

Police booked 105 people from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday for violating the stay at home order, a sharp rise compared to 62 the night before.

Police carried out a total of 3160 checks overnight to vehicles and pedestrians.

The checks per district:

Nicosia: 1036 checks, 37 booked

Limassol: 662 checks, 32 booked

Larnaca: 409 checks, 11 booked

Paphos: 850 checks, 21 booked

Famagusta: 337 checks, 3 booked

Morphou: 217 checks, none booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 91 checks, 1 booked

MMAD: 39 checks, none booked

481 businesses and other facilities were also checked but no violations were found.