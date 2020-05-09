CypriumNews

South Cyprus: 105 booked overnight for violating lockdown decree

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
Police booked 105 people from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday for violating the stay at home order, a sharp rise compared to 62 the night before.

Police carried out a total of 3160 checks overnight to vehicles and pedestrians.

The checks per district:

Nicosia: 1036 checks, 37 booked

Limassol: 662 checks, 32 booked

Larnaca: 409 checks, 11 booked

Paphos: 850 checks, 21 booked

Famagusta: 337 checks, 3 booked

Morphou: 217 checks, none booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 91 checks, 1 booked

MMAD: 39 checks, none booked

481 businesses and other facilities were also checked but no violations were found.

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
