Partly cloudy today, mainly fine tomorrow

This morning will be partly cloudy according to the Met Service. Later will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud locally that may bring isolated showers around noon and early afternoon in the mountains and locally in the South.

Light dust is also expected in the atmosphere until tonight.

Temperatures today will reach 28 C inland, 25 C in the South and East coasts, 23 C in the West and North coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine and temperatures will edge down to 15 C inland and on the coast and 9 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will gradually edge up above the average for the time of year.