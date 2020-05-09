CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Partly cloudy today, mainly fine tomorrow

Weather Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting
weather

This morning will be partly cloudy according to the Met Service. Later will be mainly fine but there will be increased cloud locally that may bring isolated showers around noon and early afternoon in the mountains and locally in the South.

Light dust is also expected in the atmosphere until tonight.

Temperatures today will reach 28 C inland, 25 C in the South and East coasts, 23 C in the West and North coasts and 17 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine and temperatures will edge down to 15 C inland and on the coast and 9 C in the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be mainly fine and temperatures will gradually edge up above the average for the time of year.

Related posts

HWIT / 2020 Presidential Elections: The decision for pro-reunification voters

Tom Cleaver

No rain in sight as temps reach 30

CypriumNews Reporting

Italian President says Turkish actions in the EEZ must be addressed collectively by the EU

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More