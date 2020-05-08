TRNC: Hotels Preparing to Open

Dimağ Çağıner, the head of the Union of Turkish Hoteliers of Cyprus, and the delegation next to him visited the TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel and handed over the draft regulation containing the ‘measures to be applied in the opening and pandemic processes of the TRNC hotels after the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Dimağ Çağıner, Chairman of the “KITOB Covid-19 Crisis Committee”, which includes tourism professionals and academic experts, said ‘Pandemic is first and foremost a public health phenomenon. However, we must learn to live with it and continue our life by taking the necessary precautions.. ‘ said.

The regulation was prepared after long and detailed studies by considering the needs of the businesses, the guests, the staff.

Contributors to the Preparation of this Regulation;

Acapulco Hotel Director, KITOB President Dimağ Çağıner

Limak Hotel General Manager Mehmet Mülayim

Mermaid Hotel Director, KITOB Board Member Niyazi Beydağlı

Cratos Premium Hotel Assistant General Manager Işık Türkmen

Manolya Hotel Director, KITOB Board Member Mehmet Dolmacı

Elexus Hotel General Manager İsmail Tirali

Salamis Hotel General Manager Süleyman Kansu

Salamis Hotel Quality Manager Özlem Savran

International Final University Director Nafiya Güden

Eastern Mediterranean University Dean Hasan Kılıç

KITOB Office Manager Esra Çelikeri

Limak Cyprus Hotel IT Manager Onur Sağlam.