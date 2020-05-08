CypriumNews

TRNC: Hotels Preparing to Open

Cyprus Breaking News Hotels

After Covid-19 pandemic, a draft of measures to be applied in the opening stage and pandemic process of TRNC hotels is ready

by CypriumNews Reporting
Dimağ Çağıner, the head of the Union of Turkish Hoteliers of Cyprus, and the delegation next to him visited the TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel and handed over the draft regulation containing the ‘measures to be applied in the opening and pandemic processes of the TRNC hotels after the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Dimağ Çağıner, Chairman of the “KITOB Covid-19 Crisis Committee”, which includes tourism professionals and academic experts, said ‘Pandemic is first and foremost a public health phenomenon. However, we must learn to live with it and continue our life by taking the necessary precautions.. ‘ said.

The regulation was prepared after long and detailed studies by considering the needs of the businesses, the guests, the staff.

Contributors to the Preparation of this Regulation;

Acapulco Hotel Director, KITOB President Dimağ Çağıner
Limak Hotel General Manager Mehmet Mülayim
Mermaid Hotel Director, KITOB Board Member Niyazi Beydağlı
Cratos Premium Hotel Assistant General Manager Işık Türkmen
Manolya Hotel Director, KITOB Board Member Mehmet Dolmacı
Elexus Hotel General Manager İsmail Tirali
Salamis Hotel General Manager Süleyman Kansu
Salamis Hotel Quality Manager Özlem Savran
International Final University Director Nafiya Güden
Eastern Mediterranean University Dean Hasan Kılıç
KITOB Office Manager Esra Çelikeri
Limak Cyprus Hotel IT Manager Onur Sağlam.

