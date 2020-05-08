CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Two new cases as first week of gradual exit from lockdown comes to an end

by CypriumNews Reporting
Two people have tested positive for Coronavirus after 1957 diagnostic tests the Health Ministry said on Friday.

This brings the total number to 891 (including 10 in the British Bases).

Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that the results as the first working week of easing of measures come to an end allow for optimism but we must remain vigilant.

The results are:

  • One through tracing of the contacts of positive cases  (153 tests today)
  • None from public hospital labs (286 tests today)
  • None from repatriations (224 tests today)
  • One from private initiative (416 tests today)
  • None from special health groups (10 tests)
  • None from the testing of workers in retail and construction sites (868 tests today).

At 3 pm on Friday, there were nine patients at Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition.

There are five intubated patients in ICUs, four at Nicosia Hospital, and one at Limassol Hospital. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.

