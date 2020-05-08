CypriumNews

Pilli: 1875 tests, no positive case

Dr Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli announced that the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was 1875 and no positive case was found.

Minister Pilli said that the test results of 12 people out of 55 people who were previously announced to undergo further examinations were negative, that 43 people were still undergoing further investigations and the results would be announced later by the Ministry of Health.  

Minister Pilli said that as a result of the tests carried out today, 83 people will undergo a PCR test for further examination.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 8, 2020 is as follows; 

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1875   

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases-No  

The Number of Cases Lost Today – No

Total Tests Performed – 21.076 

Total Number of Cases- 108 

Number of Healed and Total Discharged Cases – 103  

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 1  

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4 

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no

