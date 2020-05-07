CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

The last coronavirus case treated in the TRNC is to be discharged from Hospital

Cyprus Breaking News

As of today, there are no patients in TRNC who carry coronavirus cases.

by CypriumNews Reporting
Coronavirus

The last case of coronavirus treated at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital has been released.

The test performed today was negative for the case that is  80 years old. Among the information that the patient will be discharged tomorrow at noon.

The first case of coronavirus in the TRNC was detected by a German tourist on March 9. To date, 108 people have been diagnosed with viruses in the country. 4 patients including 2 German tourists, died.

As of today, there are no patients in TRNC who carry coronavirus cases.

 

Related posts

No future for AKP without Erdoğan, says pro-gov’t columnist

CypriumNews Reporting

Anastasiades praises Turkish Cypriot turnout in European elections

CypriumNews Reporting

Limassol police investigating accidental injury of two hunters

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More