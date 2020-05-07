The last coronavirus case treated in the TRNC is to be discharged from Hospital

The last case of coronavirus treated at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital has been released.

The test performed today was negative for the case that is 80 years old. Among the information that the patient will be discharged tomorrow at noon.

The first case of coronavirus in the TRNC was detected by a German tourist on March 9. To date, 108 people have been diagnosed with viruses in the country. 4 patients including 2 German tourists, died.

As of today, there are no patients in TRNC who carry coronavirus cases.