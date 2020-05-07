South Cyprus: Six new Covid-19 cases, total now 889

Six people have tested positive for Coronavirus after 1774 diagnostic tests the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

This brings the total number to 889 (including 10 in the British Bases).

Dr Leontios Kostrikis said the results were in line with the team of scientists expectations regarding the epidemiological picture.

For his part, Dr Marios Loizou highlighted the importance of individual responsibility as measures are eased and people come into more contact.

The results are:

Three through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (166 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (280 tests today)

None from repatriations (2 tests today)

One from private initiative (595 tests today)

Two from special health groups (33 tests)

None from 2,000 tests of workers in the food and drink sector and care homes (698 tests today).

At 3 pm on Thursday, there were nine patients at Famagusta Hospital, one of them in the increased care unit. Four patients were discharged.

There are five intubated patients in ICUs, four at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are five confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.