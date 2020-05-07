South Cyprus: 74 violations of coronavirus decree overnight

Police carried out 2860 checks on pedestrians and drivers overnight and booked a total of 73 for breaking the lockdown, with Limassol again recording the highest number of violations.
In addition, police also checked 490 premises and found one — in Limassol — was in violation of decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus.
As regards the restriction of movement decree police checks were as follows:
Nicosia: 492 checks, 10 booked
Limassol: 36 booked
Larnaca: 237 checks, none booked
Paphos: 564 checks, 14 booked
Famagusta: 183 checks, 5 booked
Morphou: 137 checks, none booked
Police HQ traffic unit: 327 checks, one booked
MMAD: 51 checks, 7 booked
As regards premises there were 137 checks in Nicosia, 31 in Limassol (one violation), 77 in Larnaca, 148 in Paphos, 23 in Famagusta and 74 in Morphou.