South Cyprus: 74 violations of coronavirus decree overnight

by CypriumNews Reporting
Police carried out 2860 checks on pedestrians and drivers overnight and booked a total of 73 for breaking the lockdown, with Limassol again recording the highest number of violations.

In addition, police also checked 490 premises and found one — in Limassol — was in violation of decrees to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As regards the restriction of movement decree police checks were as follows:

Nicosia: 492 checks, 10 booked

Limassol: 36 booked

Larnaca: 237 checks, none booked

Paphos: 564 checks, 14 booked

Famagusta: 183 checks, 5 booked

Morphou: 137 checks, none booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 327 checks, one booked

MMAD: 51 checks, 7 booked

As regards premises there were 137 checks in Nicosia, 31 in Limassol (one violation), 77 in Larnaca, 148 in Paphos, 23 in Famagusta and 74 in Morphou.

