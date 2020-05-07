Mainly fine, some light dust in atmosphere

It will be mainly fine today, with some light dust in the atmosphere today and tomorrow.

the Met Office said that Thursday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there be will intervals of increased cloud in the west and locally in the interior and in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 28 C inland, around 25 C on the south and east coasts, around 24 on the remaining coasts and 20 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with increased cloud locally, becoming gradually mainly cloudy. Locally there will be patchy fog and low cloud.

Temperatures will fall to 14 C inland and on the west and north coasts, around 15 C on the remaining coasts and around 9 C in the mountains.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with medium and high cloud which in the morning will lead to local light showers. Clouds that develop at midday and in the afternoon are expected to lead to isolated rain and or showers inland, in the mountains and the northeast coast.

Saturday will be mainly fine but in the afternoon there will be increased cloud locally which in the mountains may lead to scattered showers.

Sunday will be mainly fine.

Temperatures will drop to below the seasonal average on Friday, and this will be particularly noticeable inland and in the mountains.