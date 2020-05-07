Grup Yorum Band Member İbrahim Gökçek Loses His Life

Grup Yorum music band has announced that their bass guitarist İbrahim Gökçek has lost his life at the hospital where he was treated.

After the band applied to the Governor’s Office of İstanbul to hold a concert, İbrahim Gökçek ended his death fast on the 323rd day of his fast and he was taken to a hospital in an ambulance on May 5.

40-year-old Gökçek has lost his life at the hospital today (May 7).

Grup Yorum member Helin Bölek also lost her life on the 288th day of her death fast on April 3, 2020. (AS/SD)