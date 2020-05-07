Ersin Tatar statement on military personnel entering the TRNC

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay and Health Minister Ali Pilli this morning with Corps Commander Major General Sezai Öztürk. During the meeting, which was stated to be very productive, various topics were discussed.

Following the meeting, the following statement was made by the Prime Ministry:

“From the very beginning of this epidemic process, both the Turkish Cypriot Peace Corps Command and the Security Forces Command have been acted in full coordination and harmony in the fight against the epidemic, and it has been decided to act with this understanding.

On this occasion, we deem it necessary to share the following information with the public regarding some speculative news in the press regarding the conditions of military personnel entering our country in recent days.

1) we work together, military with our representatives on the measures implemented to counter the outbreak was conducted and demobilization that instead of going with the rotation of military personnel to Turkey new personnel to join the union in accordance with certain rules are about two months so far been successfully carried out smoothly. In this framework, all of the personnel, who have been working since mid-March, have been quarantined for 21 days in their military barracks in order not to take any risks. From the beginning of this process, it is known to the public that military permits and other permits have been suspended. On the other hand, military personnel with any temperature-like symptoms during the 21-day quarantine period were PCR tested in consultation with our Ministry of Health, but no positive cases were found.

Recently, some of the personnel have been quarantined in barracks according to the need, while some have been quarantined in KYK’s dormitories and this process has been continuing as it has been for the last two months. Our Ministry of Health and the Peace Forces Command will follow this process together from now on.

2) From the beginning of the epidemic process, there were soldier families coming to our country before the decision to ban the entry of people other than our citizens to our country and was quarantined like other passengers. This week, only 28 family members came to our country with military personnel and were quarantined in the army house apart from the military personnel. The figures in the press and the information that they are not quarantined do not reflect the truth. As a result of the conversation with our Corps Commander, no military family would come, except for military personnel, until May 15,

3) We understand and justify the sensitivity of the public to the entry into the country in a controlled and quarantine manner. On the other hand, as the Government, we want everyone to know that we follow this issue diligently and meticulously and that we act by reducing the risks as much as possible by putting public health at the forefront. If we had not paid due attention to these issues as a government, today, undesirable consequences would have occurred in our country. On the one hand, for the Turkish Cypriot people to show the necessary sensitivity and follow the rules, on the other hand, the measures we have taken as a government in time are the most important elements of our development to the present point. Nobody needs to worry about these issues, as the Government will be able to show the necessary sensitivity as it has been until today. ”