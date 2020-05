Kemal Bağzıbağlı, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, participated in the program “Present Today” presented by Nazar Erişkin on Genç TV and made statements about the entries made to the country yesterday.

Kemal Bağzıbağlı, stated that 578 people entered the country yesterday and that full information about the entry of soldiers could not be given.

Bağzıbağlı added that only 447 soldiers entered the Girne Harbor yesterday.