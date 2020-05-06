CypriumNews

South Cyprus: Barber, client reported for breaking decree, 50 booked overnight

barber

A barber in Paphos and his client were reported by police late on Tuesday afternoon for breaking the lockdown.

Under the decree to contain the spread of coronavirus, barbers, hairdressers and beauty centers are closed as part of the decree.

Under the government’s lockdown exit road map they are due to reopen on May 21.

A Paphos police patrol out on checks found the barber with a client —  and both were booked.

Meanwhile, overnight police carried out 3046 checks on pedestrians and drivers and booked 50 for breaking the lockdown decree.

Between 6 pm on Tuesday and 6 am on Wednesday:

Nicosia: 1009 checks, 12 booked

Limassol: 959 checks, 17 booked

Larnaca: 319 checks, 5 booked

Paphos: 197 checks, 8 booked

Famagusta: 106 checks, 2 booked

Morphou: 190 checks, 3 booked

Police HQ traffic unit: 41 checks, none booked

MMAD: 41 checks, none booked

Moreover, 918 checks were carried out on-premises and no violations were found.

