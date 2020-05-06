CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Man stabbed to death in Evrychou Cyprus

Cyprus Breaking News
by CypriumNews Reporting
police

A 21-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of stabbing and killing his flatmate in Evrychou on Tuesday night, the second violent incident on the island in a few hours.

A police spokesman said the 21-year-old had gone to the police station at around 11 pm on Tuesday night on his own and reported killing his 21-year-old housemate.

Both are foreign nationals.

The victim was rushed to Nicosia Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 21-year-old was arrested as a suspect for premeditated murder and is expected to appear in court later today, police said.

The spokesman said that investigations are continuing. Initial inquiries suggest that the victim was stabbed for what he called an “insignificant reason.”

Related posts

It is time to start drilling and we are sending our second vessel to the region

CypriumNews Reporting

Opposition again slams government over ‘spy van’ saga

CypriumNews Reporting

Here’s what I think: The State of the Media, Natalie Christopher, and the Cyprus Problem

Tom Cleaver

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More