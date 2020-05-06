Man stabbed to death in Evrychou Cyprus

A 21-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of stabbing and killing his flatmate in Evrychou on Tuesday night, the second violent incident on the island in a few hours.

A police spokesman said the 21-year-old had gone to the police station at around 11 pm on Tuesday night on his own and reported killing his 21-year-old housemate.

Both are foreign nationals.

The victim was rushed to Nicosia Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 21-year-old was arrested as a suspect for premeditated murder and is expected to appear in court later today, police said.

The spokesman said that investigations are continuing. Initial inquiries suggest that the victim was stabbed for what he called an “insignificant reason.”