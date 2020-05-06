CypriumNews

“Air ticket prices may increase by 50 percent”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that with the resumption of airline transportation, which has largely stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak, air ticket prices will drop in the first place, but prices may rise more than 50 percent later.

IATA also stated that the desire of the airline companies to start flights as soon as possible may result in over-booked flights.

It is estimated that the demand for passengers will be low in the first place.

Due to social distance rules, new arrangements will be introduced for flights, such as leaving the middle seats unoccupied. This is expected to cause an increase in flight ticket prices.

According to IATA’s estimation, this increase may occur after the passenger demands are normalized, ie at the earliest in 2021.

