331 patients recovered from Covid-19 in South Cyprus

According to the latest infographics published by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, as of May 3 331 patients (38% of the total) who were infected with Coronavirus have recovered.

The new set of data also reveals that 3.7% of the people infected were admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and that 7,322 Covid tests have been conducted per 100,000 people.

In addition, 69% of those affected were between the age of 18 and 59, and of the 604 locally acquired cases, most come from the Paphos District (125) followed by Larnaca District (108).

