trnc: 1355 tests no new cases!

Health Minister Ali Pilli announced today that 1355 tests have been made and no new cases have been encountered.

Details:

Minister Pilli explained that the results of 11 people were negative, together with 10 people who were announced to undergo further exams yesterday, and 1 person who was stated to undergo further tests the day before, and PCR tests will be performed for 21 people among the tests performed today.

Minister Pilli said that today, Covid -19 tests were carried out to employees of restaurants and buffets, which will start operating on May 11 and deliver on-site and takeaway.

Noting the importance of the next 15 days, Minister Pilli noted that the war of covid – 19 is not over yet, it is vital to follow the rules, and that we should continue our lives with the slogan “take precautions, stay safe”.

Minister Pilli’s statement on the general situation of Covid-19 on May 6, 2020 is as follows;

Number of Tests Performed Today: 1355

Number of Positive Cases detected today: none

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – No

Number of Cases Lost Today – no

Total Number of Tests Performed – 17,786

Total Number of Cases- 108

Number of Healed and Discharged Cases – 103

Number of Cases Under Treatment – 1

Total Number of Lost Patients- 4

Number of Patients Hospitalized in Intensive Care – no