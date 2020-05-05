TRNC: New working hours

The Council of Ministers approved the regulation of summer working hours
The implementation of the following summer working hours in institutions other than essential services, which are continuous 24 hours a day:
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 08.00-14.30
Thursday: 08.00 – 12.30
Saturday : 13.00 – 17.30
Sunday: Holiday
To the civil servants who work in the health services.
Monday-Friday: 07.45-14.45
Saturday and Sunday are holidays
The working hours of public officials and public health professionals working in shifts or rotations can not exceed 35 hours per week.