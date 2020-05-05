South Cyprus: Youth shoots sister in apparent accident

A 21-year-old woman has died after reportedly being shot in the head by accident by her 23-year-old brother at their home in a village in the Larnaca district.

Police sources said they are investigating the case of a fatal injury of a 21-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at around 17.50 on Tuesday when the woman was at her house.

Under conditions which are being investigated, she was fatally injured by a shot to the head — possibly when the gun the young man was cleaning backfired, they added.

Police are at the scene and a forensic pathologist is also on the way.