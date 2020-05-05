South Cyprus One dies, four test positive to Covid-19

One person with Coronavirus has died at the Nicosia Hospital ICU, a man aged 56 years old with serious underlying conditions, but his death was not attributed to Covid-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to 21, for which 15 Covid-19 was given as the final cause of death. The 15 are 11 men and 4 women with average age 73 years.

Four people have tested positive for Coronavirus after 1250 diagnostic tests the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

This brings the total number to 878 (including 10 in the British Bases).

The results are:

None from the large-scale 20,000 tests among workers (84 tests today)

Two through tracing of the contacts of positive cases (179 tests today)

None from public hospital labs (313 tests today)

None from repatriations (121 tests today)

Two from private initiative (526 tests today)

None from 2,000 tests of workers in the food and drink sector and care homes (27 tests today)

From the 20,000 tests since April 11 a total of 19555 have been completed.

At 3 pm on Tuesday, there were 13 patients at Famagusta Hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. All are in stable condition. One patient was discharged.

There are four intubated patients in ICUs, three at Nicosia Hospital and one at Limassol Hospital. One patient is in Nicosia Hospital ICU, but are not intubated. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

In addition, there are six confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital wards other than Famagusta Hospital.