Heavy rain and hail battered Nicosia on Tuesday with gusty winds.

A yellow alert is in force with the Met Office warning of thunderstorms, probably accompanied by hail.

It said the locally accumulated precipitation may exceed 35 millimetres per hour.

The yellow alert is in force from 11 am to 7 pm.

The stormy front is moving towards Limassol, philenews quoted the met office director as saying.

