TRNC: 229 people violated the Curfew last week

by CypriumNews Reporting
In the last week of curfew implementation, a total of 229 people were found to be in violation of the law.

In the same week, despite the ban, it was determined that 4 workplaces were kept open and 58 people on the streets did not wear masks.

Within the scope of the curfew, a total of 229 persons, partially 135 persons and 94 persons after 21:00,

during the weekly inspections conducted by the police throughout the country between 27 April 04 May 2020 (until 06:00). It was determined that 4 workplaces were kept open despite the law, and 58 people who went out onto the streets were not wearing masks. all have been arrested and the investigation continues. 

 Between 03 – 04 May 2020 (until 06:00) (yesterday), during the inspections carried out by the police across the country; It was determined that a total of 19 people violated the curfew, 7 people were partial and 12 were after 21:00 at night, and 6 people who went out on the streets did not wear masks despite the ban. all have been were arrested and the investigation continues. ”

